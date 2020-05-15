x
The Gig List: Sounds Like Home music festival

The festival features local artists and bands. It starts Friday afternoon and goes through Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time for the Gig List! We usually give you the rundown on the best shows of the weekend. But with venues still closed, we’re giving you ideas on how to help artists and bands right now.

This weekend, you can do that with a virtual music festival.

The Current’s Sounds Like Home festival features local artists and bands. It starts Friday afternoon and goes through Sunday.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday, May 15
2 p.m. P.O.S
3 p.m. Gully Boys
4 p.m. Chastity Brown
5 p.m. Dwynell Rolland
6 p.m. Reina Del Cid
7 p.m. Dave Simonett

Saturday, May 16
2 p.m. Kara Laudon
3 p.m. 26 Bats!
4 p.m. Kiss The Tiger
5 p.m. NUR-D
6 p.m. David Huckfelt
7 p.m. Remo Drive

Sunday, May 17
10 a.m. Sophia Eris
11 a.m. Lady Lark
12 p.m. Charlie Parr
1 p.m. Har Mar Superstar
2 p.m. Yam Haus

If you like what you hear, you’re encouraged to support the artists by sending them money directly, or buying their merch, or leaving a lot of nice comments. 

Credit: Sounds Like Home, KARE

