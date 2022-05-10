x
Girl From The North Country tour to premiere in fall of 2023 at Orpheum Theatre

Girl From The North Country announced a North American Tour that will premiere at the Orpheum Theatre in the fall of 2023.
FILE - Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974. Transcripts of lost 1971 Dylan interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover and letters the two exchanged reveal that Dylan changed his name from Robert Zimmerman because he worried about anti-Semitism, and that he wrote "Lay Lady Lay" for actress Barbra Streisand. The items are among a trove of Dylan archives being auctioned in November 2020 by Boston-based R.R. Auction. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — For a time in the 1970s and 1980s, Minnesota native Bob Dylan and his brother owned the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis. So when it was announced that a Broadway show featuring 20 songs from Dylan's catalog was going to tour nationally, it was only fitting it will kick off at his old venue.

According to a release from the Hennepin Theatre Trust, Tony Award-nominated Girl From The North Country announced a North American tour on Wednesday that will premiere at the Orpheum Theatre in the fall of 2023. An exact date has not yet been announced.

"It’s quite an honor for Hennepin Theatre Trust to launch the national tour given Minnesota’s love of Bob Dylan and what he has meant to the state and the Orpheum Theatre, ” said Hennepin Theatre Trust President and CEO Mark Nerenhausen in a press release. “Bob Dylan owned the Orpheum during the 1970s and 1980s making this a full circle moment of celebration of his iconic music and storytelling.” 

The musical, named after a 1963 song off the album "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan," was written and directed by Conor McPherson. According to the production's website, the show is set in Duluth in 1934, "when a group of wanderers' lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope." The musical garnered seven Tony Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

