GLOW Holiday Festival is coming to CHS Field

The dazzling holiday light show is moving to downtown Saint Paul, just in time for Thanksgiving.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — You can tell the holiday season is just around the corner when tickets go on sale for all the icy, twinkling and festive celebrations.

Here's another Minnesota favorite to add to your list: GLOW Holiday Festival tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

Previously, this event had lived at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, but this year they're moving all the lights and interactive displays to their new home at CHS Field in Saint Paul.

The festival runs from Nov. 23 through Jan.1 and promises to treat guests to dazzling walk-through displays, illuminated trees and more than 1 million lights. And since GLOW is lighting up the ballpark, full stadium food and beverage options will be close at hand.

Some of the highlights include a 60-foot-tall Tremendous Tree, the programmable centerpiece for the light shows held both on and off the field.

You can also check out the Bright Bikes display and peddle to change the light designs on the Tremendous Tree, grab a toasty s'more snack at one of the brick igloo firepits, and check out the Light Maze winding through the CHS outfield.

Tickets need to be purchased online and in advance. An adult pass costs $25, kids are $12.75 and little ones younger than 4 are free.

All tickets include a $1 donation to local charities, including the Greater Twin Cities United Way, Alzheimer’s Association of MN, OutFront MN, and many more. Each night of the festival benefits a local organization, and last year GLOW raised more than $90,000 for local charities.

For more information about GLOW, you can check out their website here.

