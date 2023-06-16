Grandma's Marathon is a go, despite air quality concerns

Officials say they have protocols in place if the air quality worsens this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. — Race officials with Grandma's Marathon confirm the race is ON for this Saturday.

Grandma’s Marathon Public Relations and Marketing Director Zach Schneider says air quality has been a primary point of conversation this year.

Schneider confirmed protocols are in place in the event that air quality decreases tomorrow (June 17). He said the race's medical director and race director hold regularly scheduled meetings to discuss air quality concerns.

Schneider noted a big difference from Wednesday to Thursday in air quality, for the better. As of 6 a.m. Friday, the air quality alert is off throughout the state, but some issues from wildfire smoke will linger.

KARE 11 asked if race officials will increase medical staff because of concerns for air quality. Schneider said race officials haven’t made that decision yet, but are prepared if that does need to happen.

