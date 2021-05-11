Guthrie Theater announces summer reopening

The lobbies, as well as the outdoor Jundt Terrace on the Endless Bridge and the Amber Box on Level Nine, will be open to the public starting July 8.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Guthrie Theater will be reopening this summer and will feature a seven-production season beginning in October. They will also be unveiling a new production of their holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" in early November, according to a press release.

The announcement was made Tuesday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a year marked by the profound loss of lives and livelihoods due to the pandemic, it brings me great hope to share our reopening plans with the community and know that we will be gathering at the theater again soon," said Artistic Director Joseph Haj in a release. "We are full of anticipation as we thoughtfully prepare to open our doors and bring our stages back to life while keeping the health and safety of our staff, artists, patrons and community members a top priority. There is much work ahead as we rebuild the organization, but we are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from so many and look forward to emerging from these challenging times together.”

The lobbies, as well as the outdoor Jundt Terrace on the Endless Bridge and the Amber Box on Level Nine, will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting July 8. According to the release, food and beverages won't be offered and rental operations will remain paused.

Details about the seven-production season, as well as a five-play subscription series, will be announced in June. Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" are expected to go on sale in September for shows beginning Nov. 8.