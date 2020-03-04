Guthrie Theater cancels remainder of season

In a message posted on its website, theater officials said they will be cancelling the remaining performances in response to the coronavirus.

In a message posted on its website, theater officials announced their decision to cancel the remaining performances in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Guthrie initially cancelled their March performances with hopes of re-opening in early April, but as coronavirus concerns persist, officials made the decision to end the season all together.

"At that time, we had high hopes of resuming our regularly scheduled programming in early April. However, after weighing countless scenarios to determine the most viable and responsible way to move forward, we are deeply saddened to announce that we must cancel the remainder of our 2019–2020 Season," the statement said.

The shows that have been cancelled are:

Emma (Wurtele Thrust Stage)

Destiny of Desire (McGuire Proscenium Stage)

Cabaret (Wurtele Thrust Stage)

Sweat (McGuire Proscenium Stage)

The Caucasian Chalk Circle (B.F.A. program, Dowling Studio)

Spotlight Cabaret (Dowling Studio)

For anyone who had purchased tickets to these events, the Guthrie is offering the following options:

Donate your tickets. Tax-deductible contributions are critical in helping us sustain operations during this crisis. Learn more and donate your tickets here.

Tax-deductible contributions are critical in helping us sustain operations during this crisis. Learn more and donate your tickets here. Hold your money on account. Apply it toward future Guthrie ticket purchases. No action is required today.

Apply it toward future Guthrie ticket purchases. No action is required today. Request a refund. Complete this form.