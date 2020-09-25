Guthrie Theater keeps Dickens alive virtually this holiday season

This would have been the 46th consecutive year that the Guthrie produced "A Christmas Carol" on the big stage.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most noticeable gaps in Twin Cities events this holiday season may be the lack of the in-person classic "A Christmas Carol" from Guthrie Theater.

This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Minneapolis theater will instead provide a virtual alternative for families: "Dickens' Holiday Classic."

The virtual reading of "A Christmas Carol" will be done by four Twin Cities actors: Ryan Colbert, Nathaniel Fuller, Charity Jones and Meghan Kriedler. It's been adapted and directed for the stage by Joseph Haj with film direction by E.G. Bailey.

"One of Dickens’ favorite ways to spread holiday cheer was to perform dramatic readings of his beloved ghost story for audiences near and far," the Guthrie's news release reads. "With a trusty, self-edited copy of his novella in hand, Dickens took Scrooge’s tale of transformation on the road for decades, standing at podiums and entertaining large crowds of devoted fans from London to Boston and beyond."

This adaption draws on that centuries-old tradition. 2020 would have been the Guthrie's 46th consecutive year producing "A Christmas Carol" for the stage. The theater also usually brings more than 10,000 students in to attend the event every year, at reduced ticket prices. To continue this tradition, the Guthrie will make the stream of "Dickens' Holiday Classic" free for K-12 students across the state.

Educators and administrators can register online or email groups@guthrietheater.org.