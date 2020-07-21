Hennepin Theatre Trust launches 'It's the People' project

The company says the project aims to share the stories of the people whose experiences and stories help create the unique vibrancy of Hennepin Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Today KARE 11 met one of the artists of Hennepin Theatre Trust’s public art project, “It’s the People.”

Chad Germann, a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribe of MN, will share his inspiring portrait of a mother and daughter representing social justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Hennepin Theatre Trust says the project, which launched in July, is in its second year of sharing the stories of the people whose experiences and stories help create the unique vibrancy of Hennepin Avenue.

Artwork is featured on metro-area digital billboards throughout the summer and will later this year adorn large-scale banners on downtown buildings, according to the company.

You can learn more about the project by visiting Hennepin Theatre Trust's website.