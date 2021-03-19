The Hook and Ladder announces the first Minneapolis outdoor concert series of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The first outdoor summer concert series for 2021 has been announced!
"Under the Canopy" by The Hook and Ladder begins May 1 and goes through September. Part of the lineup was released earlier this week. Opening the whole series, is none other than Twin Cities legend Cornbread Harris. He'll be celebrating his 94th birthday!
Other artists and bands include Davina and the Vagabonds, Jeremy Messersmith, International Reggae All Stars, The Belfast Cowboys, and Turn Turn Turn.
Patreon members can buy presale tickets now. Individual tickets to each concert will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Check the Hook and Ladder website or Facebook for more details.