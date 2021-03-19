x
The Hook and Ladder announces the first Minneapolis outdoor concert series of 2021

Part of the lineup for "Under the Canopy" was released this week, and runs May 1 through September on this week's "The Gig List."
Credit: The Hook and Ladder

MINNEAPOLIS — The first outdoor summer concert series for 2021 has been announced! 

"Under the Canopy" by The Hook and Ladder begins May 1 and goes through September. Part of the lineup was released earlier this week. Opening the whole series, is none other than Twin Cities legend Cornbread Harris.  He'll be celebrating his 94th birthday!

Other artists and bands include Davina and the Vagabonds, Jeremy Messersmith, International Reggae All Stars, The Belfast Cowboys, and Turn Turn Turn

Patreon members can buy presale tickets now. Individual tickets to each concert will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday.  Check the Hook and Ladder website or Facebook for more details.

