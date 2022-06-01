In The Pines: Blue Ox Music Festival makes annual return to Eau Claire

Following cancellations and improvisations during the height of COVID-19, this year’s fest is coming back strong with three stages that will host over 40 artists.

“If you've never been to something like a music festival, it may be the perfect place to start,” Bruhn said.

Having established itself as a destination for fans throughout the region and nation alike, its organizers still advertise an intimate affair, complete with a down-home, Midwestern vibe.

"We're anxiously awaiting," said Bruhn a few days before the fest. "I wish it was Thursday already."

As palpable excitement builds among festival staff ahead of the event, so do the stages, light displays, art installations and areas that will play host to a variety of additional activities and attractions.

Justin Bruhn and Nate Sipe are members of Minneapolis roots-rockers Pert Near Sandstone , and co-hosts of Eau Claire, Wisconsin’s Blue Ox Music Festival. They’re working overtime with the rest of the Blue crew to bring the annual outdoor experience back this weekend for its sixth year at The Pines Music Park.

“We get in the gates and it's just like, this magical aura spreads through the woods and the stage. It's always so special.”

In western Wisconsin, deep in the 100- (well, technically 120-) acre wood, thousands of nature-loving festival goers will once again gather together beneath The Pines.

Legend of Blue Ox :

As the folk story goes, everything seemed to fall perfectly into place during the initial stages of Blue Ox. Bruhn said the band was on tour with internationally renowned bluegrass group The Travelin’ McCourys when a man by the name of Mark Bischel – a well-known figure within the tight-knit Midwest music community – approached them with a proposition.

As proprietors of The Pines Music Park – formerly Whispering Pines Campground – the Bischel family had already hosted years of successful festivals and concerts on the grounds, and were now inviting the bandmates to come be a part of the fun.

“Initially, they pitched it as a side stage at Country Jam, but then we pitched back, ‘Well you have this great campground, and it's about the perfect size for about a 4,000 to 5,000 person festival…’ So that was sort of where it started, and now it's where it is,” Bruhn said.

Sipe added, “The chips were all lined up and it all fell into place.”

Following two years of cancellations and improvisations during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fest is coming back strong with three stages and more than 40 artists, including bluegrass renegades Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, and all-time folk favorites, Old Crow Medicine Show.

And while the event does boast sets by some of the country’s most iconic performers and pickers across its main stage, it’s the call of the music entrenched deeply within the region that seduces fans back into the forest.

“There's no comparison, really,” Sipe said. “Just for us to have anything to do with bringing all these characters around the country together, and our community, our region, it has this feeling that it's uplifting our whole community to the next level.”

WATCH: 2022 Blue Ox Music Festival Band Competition

Singer-songwriter Siri Undlin, a Twin Cities native who performs as experimental indie-folk project Humbird, is playing for the first time at Blue Ox this year with her band. The artist, who continues her upward trajectory here and abroad, will also lead a new songwriter’s workshop with Eau Claire’s own Soren Staff of Them Coulee Boys.

Undlin and Staff’s Saturday workshop is just one of many led by fellow industry experts and troubadours.

“It's so awesome to empower other people to realize writing a song isn't that scary, and actually, it's a really awesome mental health tool and can lead you to cool friends,” Undlin said. “I jumped at it when they asked me because sometimes a workshop can be just as fun as a performance.”

In keeping with Blue Ox’s storied tradition of helping launch acts into national and international notoriety, Undlin will leave the festival and pack up for her first tour abroad, kicking off next week in the United Kingdom. While Undlin says she’s excited to continue her tour overseas, she concedes playing gigs at home helps ground her in preparation for getting back out on the road.

“In my opinion, playing at home is always the best. I feel like this is the place where I have the deepest roots,” Undlin said, adding, “This project and Humbird wouldn't be what it is without the people of the Twin Cities who show up and are down to support up-and-coming artists and artists in their region. It's only because of their support that we can do it far away.”