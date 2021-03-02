Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Oz among latest list of 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts

'Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings has been hosting the popular game show since host Alex Trebek's death in November.

LOS ANGELES — Four familiar names have been added to the list of "Jeopardy!" guest hosts in the coming weeks.

"TODAY" host Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta were added to the lineup Tuesday, the show announced. The celebrities join a list of guest hosts that already includes journalist and author Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards and "Jeopardy!" champion and consulting producer Ken Jennings.

Jennings has been hosting the game show since the passing of host Alex Trebek on Nov. 8, 2020. Trebek hosted recorded episodes of the show that aired for two months following his passing, with his final episode airing on Jan. 8, 2021.

Jennings' first show aired Jan. 11.

Richards will fill in as host after Jennings' run ends as the celebrity hosts continue to prepare for their appearances.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," Richards said in a release on the "Jeopardy!" website.

It is not clear how long the appearances of Jennings or the celebrity guest hosts will run.