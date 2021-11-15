Journey, Billy Idol to rock the 'X'

Fans will get a serious blast of the 80s when the veteran rockers visit St. Paul March 14.

ST PAUL, Minn. — More and more bands are getting back on the road as COVID restrictions relax from coast to coast. Three legendary acts will give the Twin Cities a serious blast of 80s arena rock this spring when they come to St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center.

Journey's "Freedom Tour 2022" will set down at the X Monday, March 14, with opening act Billy Idol. It's one of 40 tour stops for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who will warm up by playing a residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas Dec. 1 - 11.

Tickets for the St. Paul show go on sale to the general public Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. via the Ticketmaster website. VIP and Citi cardholder sales begin Nov. 16. No word yet on ticket prices.

Since the band formed in San Francisco back in 1973, Journey has notched 19 Top-40 singles and sold nearly 100 million albums worldwide. Their recording of "Don't Stop Believing" has been streamed over one billion times (yes, that's billion).