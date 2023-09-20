Kane Brown to stop at Target Center

The 2024 "In the Air" tour will include openers Tyler Hubbard and Jon Pardi.

Country music sensation Kane Brown announced his "In the Air" tour Wednesday, which will include a stop at the Target Center on April 19, 2024.

Alongside the singer will be a rotating cast of opening acts - in Minneapolis, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will take the mic. Openers in other cities include Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, LOCASH and RaeLynn.

Presale kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., and fans can register for presale here. All tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28.

Brown is set to release new single "I Can Feel It" on Thursday and previewed the song in an Instagram post:

