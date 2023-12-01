Maret Bylander crowned 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival's Klondike Kate

Five contestants were judged on their musical performances, crowd appeal and authenticity in portraying the iconic member of the Royal Family.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival's newest mistress of song and merriment earned her sash Wednesday night, outperforming several other contestants to become this year's Klondike Kate.

Maret Bylander, of Stillwater, beat out five other women competing for the title at the Double Tree by Hilton in Saint Paul. Each contestant was asked to prepare performances for up three songs in three rounds, until a final elimination was made. The women were judged on their musical performances, song choices, vocal abilities, costuming, crowd appeal and authenticity in portraying the iconic Klondike Kate character.

Bylander has been performing on stage since she was 3 and has been singing with the nonprofit adult show choir "Harmonic Relief" for 16 years. In her bio, she said she admired the real Klondike Kate for her story, her perseverance in good times and bad and her goal of entertaining everyone.

As Klondike Kate, Bylander's duties will be to "add her sassy but enchanting voice to the Saint Paul Winter Carnival festivities by singing songs of desire and sentiment."

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival has been taking place in Minnesota's capitol since 1886 and claims to be the oldest winter festival in the U.S. This year, the 137th celebration runs from Jan. 26- Feb. 5 at locations in downtown Saint Paul and at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Events include an ice fishing tournament, the Vulcan Snow Sculpture Park, scavenger hunts, the Royal Coronation, Fire & Ice Run and more.

Most of the festivities at the winter carnival and free or low cost. You can find more information about events at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival website, here.

