Give directly to bands, artists in the second year of Land of 10,000 Streams

MINNEAPOLIS — The Land of 10,000 Streams online music festival is back for its second year. It starts Friday afternoon, March 5 and runs through Sunday March 7. You can watch and listen to live 30-minute sets from more than 50 bands and musicians from Minnesota and nearby states.

The genres are diverse including blues, rock, soul, indie, hip-hop and more.

You can watch via LandOf10kStreams.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

Listeners are encouraged to give directly to the musicians and bands with the links provided, using PayPal or Venmo.

“Even though it’s incredibly fun to work with these wonderful musicians to promote their live-streamed performances, none of us want a third online festival in 2022,” says Alan Bengston, festival director and cofounder.

In 2020, “Land of 10,000 Streams” saw viewers from 48 U.S. states and 50 countries across six continents, with concerts streamed tens of thousands of times. The Current is a sponsor again this year.

Here's the full lineup:

FRIDAY, MARCH 5th

1:00pm - JOE FLIP

1:30pm - THE HEAPING SPOONFULS

2:00pm - DAKOTA DAVE HULL

2:30pm - TED HAJNASIEWICZ

3:00pm - LAURA HUGO

3:30pm - LEWIEE BLAZE

4:00pm - MAUDLIN

4:30pm - THEYSELF

5:00pm - TIM EMMONS

5:30pm - ANDY HUGHES

6:00pm - TUGG

6:30pm - NIGHT JOBS

7:00pm - LILY DETAEYE

7:30pm - MARTIN DEVANEY

8:00pm - GABRIEL DOUGLAS

8:30pm - JILLIAN RAE

9:00pm - MARK MALLMAN

SATURDAY, MARCH 6th

1:00pm - ANTHONY IHRIG

1:30pm – RYAN YOUNG of TRAMPLED BY TURTLES

2:00pm - DAN CHRISTIANSON

2:30pm - JAGGEDEASE

3:00pm - TWAIN

3:30pm - MEGAN KLEVEN

4:00pm - ANNIE HUMPHREY

4:30pm - ADAM HAMMER

5:00pm - THE ROYAL DUMPSTERS

5:30pm - THE FEDERALES

6:00pm - JEREMY JEWELL

6:30pm - NOAH SHORT

7:00pm - HIGH & RISING

7:30pm - ANNIE MACK

8:00pm - MOTHER BANJO

8:30pm - CHRIS KOZA

9:00pm - NUR-D

SUNDAY, MARCH 7th

12:00pm - LESLIE RICH

12:30pm - DAN RUMSEY

1:00pm - TERRY V of THE BIG WU

1:30pm - GENTLEMAN SPEAKER

2:00pm - AMANDA B. PERRY

2:30pm - TOMMY BENTZ BAND

3:00pm - JASON EDWARD

3:30pm - JAMES TRAVIS

4:00pm - TAYLOR JAMES DONSKEY

4:30pm - AMANDA GRACE

5:00pm - KATY VERNON

5:30pm - THE BROTHERS BURN MOUNTAIN

6:00pm - BEN COOK-FELTZ

6:30pm - MAYYADDA

7:00pm - JEREMY MESSERSMITH

7:30pm - JUST WULF

8:00pm - DAN ISRAEL

8:30pm - JOYANN PARKER