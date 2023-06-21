Large crowds expected in Minneapolis this weekend; city leaders implement Operation Swift Summer

Taylor Swift is bringing The Eras Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis on both Friday and Saturday nights, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — As hundreds of thousands of people prepare to head downtown this weekend, the city of Minneapolis is gearing up for Operation Swift Summer.

"From Taylor Swift to the Pride Festival, of course, this weekend we're expecting hundreds of thousands of people to come into the city," said Commissioner Cedric Alexander.

Commissioner Alexander says the city is collaborating with several agencies and partners for the busy weekend.

"Law enforcement is only one piece of this puzzle," he said. "Our 911 operators will be at full strength, fire and EMT's will be key, first responders if people have health situations that may come about. Mobile units have also been put on alert."

The 51st Annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will also take place over three days, from Friday to Sunday.

"When you have a million people coming to our city, we want them to go out and share the good message," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

Recently, Metro Transit reversed course, adding routes that will leave downtown past 1 a.m.

"We now have greater confidence that we have an interest in our operators providing that service," said Charlie Zelle with the Metropolitan Council. "It's not an alternative; it's what we've done at the Super Bowl, we've done at other events and Vikings games."

All in all, city leaders say it's about bringing more people back downtown.

"Minneapolis has a long history of doing large-scale events and we are very excited to welcome more than 500,000 people to our city," said Mayor Frey.

