Is love blind? Twin Cities singles have the chance to find out

The Netflix reality dating show is casting men and women from Minneapolis and St. Paul that are "brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship."

MINNEAPOLIS — They say love is patient and love is kind. But is love really blind?

If you're single and looking, now's your chance to find out.

The Netflix reality dating show "Love is Blind" is casting men and women from Minneapolis and St. Paul that are "brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship," according to an Instagram post from Kinetic Content Casting.

The show is also casting in Washington, D.C. and Denver, so TBD where the next season of singles will hail from, but if reality dating sounds like it's worth a shot, online applications are now open.

The application wants to know the standard stuff: things like age, height, hair color and job. Applicants also have to share links to their personal social media accounts and submit a 15-second video explaining why they're "ready to find love in the pods."

They're also asked to answer a series of questions, from "If you do not already have children, do you want children in the future?" to "What are your thoughts on the dating scene in your city?" and "What about this experiment appeals to you the most and why?"

Not familiar with "Love is Blind?" The show gives single men and women the chance to "meet" each other without ever setting eyes on their dates. When they enter "the pods," each person can hear someone in the room across from them, but can't see who they're talking to.

The idea is that by taking out the physical aspects of dating, aka knowing what someone looks like, couples will connect on a deeper level.

If things work out they get engaged, again, without ever seeing each other. After the proposal, the happy couples finally get to meet in person before going on vacation, moving in together, meeting each other's families and planning a wedding.

Once at the altar, each couple has to decide if love is blind: Will they get married and live happily ever after? Or choose to break up in front of their friends and family?

All four seasons are now streaming on Netflix, and new episodes are scheduled to drop on April 7.

