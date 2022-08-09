x
Luke Combs 'World Tour' announces US Bank Stadium stop

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 for the May 13, 2023 stop in Minneapolis.
Credit: AP
Entertainer Luke Combs performs in the infield before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MINNEAPOLIS — Luke Combs is getting ready to head out on tour with 16 stadium stops scheduled in 2023, and one of those stops will be in Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium. 

The 2023 World Tour kicks off on March 25 in Arlington, Texas, with additional stops planned in Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis and venues across the world. Three countries, 16 countries and 35 total concerts are on the schedule. 

Minnesota fans will be able to catch Combs at the Bank on Saturday, May 13, 2023. 

Combs' tour will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb on the North American dates. 

Pre-sale tickets go on sale next Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. General ticket sales kick in at 10 a.m. that Friday, Sept. 16. Members of Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster. 

Find ticket information and pricing here.

Combs' latest album, "Growin' Up," debuted at #1 on the "BillboardTop Country Albums chart this past June. 

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and six-time County Music Award, three-time American County Music and three-time "Billboard" Music Award-winner, Combs is on a roll, setting records with a historic series of years. 

His previous album, "What You See Ain’t Always What You Get," debuted at #1 on the all-genre "Billboard" 200 chart as well as it's Top Country Albums chart.

