Machine Gun Kelly schedules concert stop in St. Paul

The Mainstream Sellout Tour 2022, featuring Avril Lavigne and WILLOW, will be at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, July 28.

ST PAUL, Minn. — This summer is shaping up t to be huge for live music, and another big name is planning a 2022 stop in the Twin Cities.

Mainstream Sellout Tour 2022, headlined by Machine Gun Kelly and featuring artists Avril Lavigne and WILLOW, is stopping at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 28.

On some of the tour dates, Kelly will be joined by Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

Machine Gun Kelly has sold more than 15.5 billion online streams, and in excess of 10 million albums.

The tour kicks off in Austin, TX, on June 8 before making stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Denver. Then in September the tour heads overseas for 15 shows in Germany, France and the UK.

A full list of tour stops is available here.