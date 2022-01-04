A new look for Mall of America's Log Chute? Or just a little fun on April 1st?

You might get a chance to ride the Kenny Loggins Chute at MOA.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Disclaimer: Just make sure you double check the date on your calendar before packing up the family to ride on this trip back in time.

We'd be more excited about the new attraction coming to the Mall of America if not for the date on the media release. Since it's April Fools' Day, we're feeling hopeful... but not optimistic.

The Mall of America says it's revamping a classic ride that takes visitors on a watery voyage through a cavernous mountain, and drops them 40 feet in a final splash: Most know it as the Log Chute.

But the Kenny Loggins Chute? Catchy for sure. Makes us want to get loose. Footloose, even.

The new ride offers a ride through the Danger Zone, kicking off their Sunday shoes along the way in an ode to the Grammy award-winning singer/ songwriter.

“Embarking on a project like this has been a dream come true,” said Chris Grap, Vice President of Experiential for Mall of America said in a statement to media. “Kenny Loggins is arguably the most iconic voice of the 80’s soundtrack, and we can’t wait to bring that to the forefront in our newly designed Log Chute. The team at Mall of America is excited to usher in a new era that’s sure to make a splash!”

Allegedly open to the public on April 1, the 27-foot tall Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox will greet guests at the end of the ride dressed in their 80's best.

You can check out a video from MOA detailing the transformation of the Log Chute into the "Kenny Loggins Chute" here: