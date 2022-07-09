Michael Bublé set to perform in St. Paul in September

On his new "Higher" tour, Bublé will make a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in September 2022.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé will be back on a 27-city tour this year with a stop in St. Paul on September 7. This will mark his first time back in the Twin Cities since 2019. Bublé's last tour spanned across 25 countries with 61 sold out U.S. shows back in 2021.

His tour dates were announced Tuesday by promoter Beaver Productions and they include stops in New York City and Los Angeles.

This is Bublé's second tour back since finding out his son was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2018.

Although his Minnesota tour stop doesn't fall during Christmas season, there is a possibility that one of his famous holiday songs will make it on to the set list.

Tickets for the September show are going on sale starting May 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

