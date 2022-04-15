Minneapolis artists to perform on prestigious international stage

The young Black leaders have based their production on their perspectives of the COVID crisis and civil unrest taking place over the last two years.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A performing arts group representing the Minneapolis area will soon accept a prestigious invitation to participate in the internationally esteemed Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The young Black leaders have based their production on their perspectives of the COVID crisis and civil unrest taking place over the last two years.

“It’s all of us reflecting on that very dark time and getting our grievances out. And also, it gives another shed of light on the Black mind,” said Antonio Brooks, who attends Southwest High School in Minneapolis and is a member of the Legacy Arts Group.

Learn more about the Legacy Arts Group – and their production of “The Beautiful Ugly” on Friday night on Breaking the News.

And to support the group’s participation in the August International Fringe Festival, please see the following from the Legacy Arts Group:

There will be a The Legacy Arts Gala coming up on May 14 at The Real Magic House in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Join for a special evening where you can experience the powerful music + moments from our production at a beautiful location in support of our mission!

All of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Legacy Arts Group.

We hope you'll join us, and grab your tickets now at by clicking here.

Watch more Breaking The News: