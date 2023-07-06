Minnesota Jeopardy! contestant, Wolves superfan names cat after Naz Reid

Anji Nyquist, a Jeopardy! contestant and a big Minnesota Timberwolves fan, told host Ken Jennings she named her cat NAZ REID after the Pups' star center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotan Anji Nyquist, a contestant this week on Jeopardy! and a big Minnesota Timberwolves fan, told host Ken Jennings she's a lover of KATs both on — and off — the court.

On Thursday's episode, the Minneapolis social media coordinator told Jennings she's a Timberwolves season-ticket holder, and even though this year "did not go the way we were hoping for," she's expecting big things come next season from Wolves standouts Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid.

The latter, Nyquist said, even served as the inspiration for her cat's name: NAZ REID, yes, in all caps.

"She actually watches basketball with us, she loves it," Nyquist told Jennings.

On Thursday, Nyquist was the returning champion, having won her first game on Wednesday's episode with $8,800.

She went on to place third on Thursday's episode, earning her an extra $1,000.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: