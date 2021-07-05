Minnesota Renaissance Festival to host in-person events this summer

The news comes as the state prepares to pare back all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by July 1.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a return to in-person events and activities.

The festival goes online every weekend starting Saturday, Aug. 21 thru Oct. 3 - along with special allowances for Labor Day (Sept. 6) and Festival Friday (Oct. 1).

While the organization says they expect this run of the festival to occur without COVID restrictions, they are encouraging guests to visit their website for an up-to-date list of policies and safety protocols.

The fair also stated it is making a special exception to honor admission tickets and season passes purchased in 2020 for the 2021 season.