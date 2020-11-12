MN Zoo lights up the night sky with 'Nature Illuminated' drive thru event

The event doubles as an opportunity to support the Apple Valley staple, and features "larger-than-life" illuminated animals.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A popular thing to do during the holidays is to go for a drive to check out the lights.

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley has taken it up a few notches with several larger than life inflatables that glow after dark.

It's all part of an audio-visual tour that details how the various animals are doing in the wild.

The organization says the over 30 inflatable animals are custom-designed right here in Minnesota, while sounds emulate the wilderness stories of the various species.

The event runs through Jan. 17.

Tickets are on sale now on the Minnesota Zoo's website.