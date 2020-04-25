The Science Museum of Minnesota is streaming films for free.

In a time where many people are stuck at home, there are still opportunities to engage in fun activities and learn something new.

The Science Museum of Minnesota is making Omnitheater films available for free.

The movies are: Dinosaurs Alive!, Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs and Wild Ocean. These films are appropriate for all ages and perfect for getting the family together at home, or watching virtually with friends.

These films cover a variety of fascinating science topics, which make them both educational and fun.

Because of how the movies were filmed, you'll still get an Omnitheater experience, no matter how big your screen is.