Xcel Energy Center rolls out the red carpet for Aerosmith's 'farewell tour'

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After more than 50 years, Aerosmith is hitting the road one last time.

The legendary rock & roll band announced Monday the dates for their "Peace Out" farewell tour, which will include a Nov. 13 stop at the Xcel Energy Center.

The four-time Grammy Award winners, who will be joined by special guests The Black Crowes, will be celebrating more than five decades of music throughout their 40 North American stops.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said.

Perry said the group, with frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford, learned from the staging and production from their recent Las Vegas residency shows.

Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go!



For more info visit: https://t.co/rsuutHrYmY pic.twitter.com/8HkmrQlIrn — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 1, 2023

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. VIP packages, which include premium reserve tickets, a personal photo opportunity with band members and access to limited edition merchandise, according to a press release.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said in a statement to The Associated Press. His “Pandora's Box” reference calls out Aerosmith's 1991 three-disc compilation album that covered the band's output from the 1970s to the early 1980s.

The band said Kramer decided to not take part in the current dates on the upcoming tour. He’s still a part of the group, but the drummer has been on leave to “focus his attention on his family and health” since their Vegas residency last year. Drummer John Douglas will continue to play in his place.

For more information, click here.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+