Alabama replaces Toby Keith as Lakefront Music Fest headliner following cancer announcement

Keith recently revealed he is being treated for stomach cancer, which was diagnosed last fall.

Country music fans will have to adjust on the fly after a late switch in headliners for the Lakefront Music Fest July 9 in Prior Lake.

Promoters announced Wednesday that country legends Alabama will step in after Toby Keith pulled out of the festival for health reasons.

Keith announced earlier this week that he is being treated for stomach cancer, which was diagnosed last fall.

Alabama is one of the more successful bands in country music history, racking up 21 straight No. 1 singles and selling more than 73 million albums. Their warm harmonies and universal appeal were a gateway to a new generation of new country performers that incorporated elements of pop music. The band was enshrined in the County Music Hall of Fame in 2005, and also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also on Saturday's bill are Randy Houser and Ned Ledoux. Limited General Admission tickets ($60) remain for that show.

Friday's Lakefront lineup features Sammy Haggar & The Circle, with Collective Soul and Uncle Kracker handling warmup duties. Promoters say the only tickets that remain for that show are in the form of a Pit Pass ($100).

More information on the annual Lakefront Music Festival is available on the Prior Lake Rotary Club website.

