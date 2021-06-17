Basilica Block Party announces lineup for 2021

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Cities 97.1 weekend of outdoor concerts is back in business.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Basilica Block Party was one of many iconic Twin Cities events to sit out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the Cities 97.1 event is on for Sept. 10-11, 2021, on the grounds of the Basilica of Saint Mary in downtown Minneapolis.

The lineup was announced Thursday and features national names like The Avett Brothers, Spoon, Jade Bird and Motion City Soundtrack. As in previous years, the Star Tribune Stage will host local bands like Koo Koo Kanga Roo, 26 BATS!, Mae Simpson Music, Diane (FKA D Mills), The Stress of Her Regard and Bora York.

Here's the full lineup:

Friday, September 10:

Main Stage

AJR

Tate McRae

JP Saxe

Forest Blakk

West Lawn Stage

Motion City Soundtrack

Ritt Momney

Remo Drive

Star Tribune Stage

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

26 BATS!

Mae Simpson Music

Saturday, September 11:

Main Stage

The Avett Brothers

Spoon

Ripe

Jensen McRae

West Lawn Stage

Black Pumas

Jade Bird

Zach Bryan

Star Tribune Stage

Diane (FKA D Mills)

The Stress of Her Regard

Bora York

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. One-day tickets are $70 and two-day passes are $125 until prices increase on Aug. 23. Kids 5-12 can get a one-day ticket for $25. Tickets are available on the Basilica Block Party website or can be purchased on the phone at 1-800-514-3849.