Basilica Block Party announces lineup for 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The Basilica Block Party was one of many iconic Twin Cities events to sit out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the Cities 97.1 event is on for Sept. 10-11, 2021, on the grounds of the Basilica of Saint Mary in downtown Minneapolis.
The lineup was announced Thursday and features national names like The Avett Brothers, Spoon, Jade Bird and Motion City Soundtrack. As in previous years, the Star Tribune Stage will host local bands like Koo Koo Kanga Roo, 26 BATS!, Mae Simpson Music, Diane (FKA D Mills), The Stress of Her Regard and Bora York.
Here's the full lineup:
Friday, September 10:
Main Stage
AJR
Tate McRae
JP Saxe
Forest Blakk
West Lawn Stage
Motion City Soundtrack
Ritt Momney
Remo Drive
Star Tribune Stage
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
26 BATS!
Mae Simpson Music
Saturday, September 11:
Main Stage
The Avett Brothers
Spoon
Ripe
Jensen McRae
West Lawn Stage
Black Pumas
Jade Bird
Zach Bryan
Star Tribune Stage
Diane (FKA D Mills)
The Stress of Her Regard
Bora York
General admission tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. One-day tickets are $70 and two-day passes are $125 until prices increase on Aug. 23. Kids 5-12 can get a one-day ticket for $25. Tickets are available on the Basilica Block Party website or can be purchased on the phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Proceeds from the event every year fund the continued renovation of the Basilica, located at Hennepin Avenue and 16th Street in Minneapolis.