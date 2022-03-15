Billie Eilish's tour will linger in the Twin Cities — in a good way

Maggie Baird may be the mom of music superstars, but it's how her kids — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell — are using their platform that brings her the most joy.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Pop superstar Billie Eilish hits the stage at the Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night, but once the concert is over and the tour buses roll out, the impact of her tour will linger in the Twin Cities.

In a good way.

This, all thanks to her biggest fan: her mom.

“We're there to stay, we're not just dropping in and going. We're establishing roots,” says Maggie Baird.

Maggie may be the mom of music superstars, but it's how her kids are using their platform that brings her the most joy.

“It's literally in every conversation we have," she said. "From a piece of merch, to what the crew is going to have for dinner."

Billie Eilish's tour is climate positive. They don't use plastic bottles, compost where they can, encourage carpooling for fans, and the entire crew eats plant-based meals. Also at every show, you'll find something called the Eco-Village, which features five nonprofits — at least two of them local to every community they visit. It also features Maggie's own nonprofit, Support and Feed.

“Our mission is really addressing climate change and food justice, with this one solution that supports our local economy. Kind of a win, win, win, win,” says Baird.

Born out of the pandemic, she aimed to keep small restaurants in business and connect them with people in need of good, healthy food. Support and Feed quickly grew to something much bigger, and now she brings it to every city on the tour.

"We're not trying to step into any community and tell anyone what to do. We really want to learn from the community; we want to learn from the people who are already there. Working on the ground, working with people — what do you need? What can we help with?” she says.

On the Minnesota leg of the tour, they are partnering with Minnesota Central Kitchen, which is another pandemic-born organization started by the chefs at Chow Girls Catering. They later expanded to other restaurants like Fhima's Minneapolis.

In the coming months, Minnesota Central Kitchen will increase its plant-based options for people with food insecurities.

"This is not just about eating plant-based food; this is about the impact that it has," says chef David Fhima.

“The healthy component is tremendous. The impact on the farmers, to the good. The impact on climate, to the good. The impact on our community, to the good...is unbelievable,” he says.

Maggie sees each city as an opportunity to leave a lasting impact while helping others reduce theirs.

“I think a lot of things, it's important to not just do it, but to make the change systemic — that's what will really make the difference," says Baird.

Support and Feed is asking people to take the pledge to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days.

One other Minnesota connection to the tour and Support and Feed is Citizen T. The company, started by local artist Stephanie Dillon, rescues vintage shirts or deadstock and turns them into new tour shirts and attire for the staff and crew.

Watch more local news: