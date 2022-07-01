Bon Jovi coming to St. Paul April 3

Jon and the boys will play the classics, plus material from the band's new record "2020."

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi are getting back on the road after a COVID-related hiatus and are headed for St. Paul in April.

The band announced a spring tour Friday that includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14 via Ticketmaster. Prices are not yet listed on the site.

Bon Jovi has a catalog of radio-friendly hits, but the band will also play new material from "2020," an album crafted and recorded during the pandemic. A review by the Associated Press describes songs that chronicle the times in which we live: "pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."

It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi says after being sidelined by the pandemic, it is time to get back on the road. "We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," said Bon Jovi.

The St. Paul date is the tour's second show, with stops also set for Omaha, Milwaukee, St. Louis and Nashville.

