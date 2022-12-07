Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to Minnesota

The Boss's 2023 World Tour opens with 31 U.S. dates, including one at Xcel Energy Center on March 5.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Bruce Springsteen has the E Street Band back together, and is embarking on a 2023 international tour that will bring the legendary Jersey boys to St. Paul.

The Boss announced Tuesday that the tour will open with 31 U.S. dates, including one at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 5. The shows mark the band's first tour stops since February of 2017.

On the set list will be songs from 2020's "Letter to You," The E Street Band's first time recording live together in decades. Fans can also expect a landslide of Springsteen classics, delivered over multiple hours in the high-energy manner he has become known for.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

Tickets for the St. Paul show go on sale Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the service starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to secure tickets. All registrants who are verified will have an equal chance to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Springsteen reminds fans that registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets for the March 5 show.

The E Street Band includes all the Boss's regulars: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums, plus Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.

