Tim McGraw to bring 'Standing Room Only' tour to St. Paul

The 3-time Grammy winner is embarking on the "Standing Room Only" tour, which includes a stop in St. Paul on April 20, 2024.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Country icon Tim McGraw is a guy who seems to have it figured out. He is a human bridge between old and new country, and can serve up a honky tonk drinking song or a heart-tugging ballad about mama with authenticity.

Still riding the wave of a career that has stretched out over decades, McGraw is embarking on the "Standing Room Only" tour, that will bring him to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 20, 2024. Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will handle warmup duties.

All tickets – including VIP packages – will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 via Ticketmaster. Those interested in finding out more about VIP options are encouraged to visit McGraw's website.

McGraw has piled up 68 Top 10 records and holds the Mediabase record for the most weeks at No. 1 with all titles, totaling 73 weeks. His current single, the title track for the album "Standing Room Only," currently sits in the top 15 at Country Radio and is climbing.

It would be difficult to be more red-hot than Carly Pearce, voted 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year. She has notched four #1 singles, and resonates with fans through her honest lyrics and old-school musicality.





