Country legend Alan Jackson to belly up at the X for 'Last Call'

Jackson, a County Music Hall of Famer, recently revealed a degenerative health condition that impacts his balance and ability to walk.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Country music is filled with references to juke joints and "last call," but for old school superstar Alan Jackson the title of his latest tour holds a grain of truth.

Jackson will play the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul July 29 as part of his "Last Call - One More for the Road" tour. Tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. on Jackson's website. Pre-sale and VIP packages will be available a bit earlier.

The Country Music Hall of Famer announced last September on the TODAY show that he has a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease that impacts his balance and ability to walk. Jackson says the condition does not alter his life expectancy.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson said in a released statement announcing the summer tour. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

To do something positive, $1 from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, an organization that funds research for drug development. In addition, $1 will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members.

Jackson, known as an old school country throwback, has stacked up hit after hit during his 30-year career, charting with songs like “Chattahoochee,” “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Little Bitty" and "Tall Tall Trees."

