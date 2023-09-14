Dan + Shay bringing 'The Heartbreak on the Map' tour to St. Paul

The country vocal duo will visit Xcel Energy Center April 5, 2024 in support of their new album "Bigger Houses."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Grammy Award-winning country vocal duo Dan + Shay will bring their "The Heartbreak on the Map" tour to Minnesota and the Xcel Energy Center in April.

The tour is in support of Dan + Shay's new album "Bigger Houses," which drops Friday, Sept. 15.

Presale tickets for the show are available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19, with general admission going on sale Sept. 22. via Ticketmaster.com.

Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

In the 10 years since they formed, Dan + Shay have sold more than 11 billion career streams globally, hit with multiple international No. 1 singles and earned 49 total RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications in the U.S. alone. They are the first to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3 times consecutively since the category’s inception.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more morning headlines: