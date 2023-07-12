Eagles add second show in St. Paul to end farewell tour

Tickets for the second show, which will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Xcel Energy Center, will go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be available July 13.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Eagles fans that missed out on snagging tickets to the band's final tour can "Take It Easy" for now, because they'll have another chance at seats for their farewell tour.

On Wednesday, Xcel Energy Center announced a second Eagles show on Saturday, Nov. 18 for their "The Long Goodbye" tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Those eligible for presale tickets will get a first crack at seats on Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m.

The Eagles have been touring globally since the early 70s after their self-titled album dropped in 1972. Earlier this month, the Xcel Energy Center announced that St. Paul would be one of 13 stops for the six-time Grammy Award winners, who will be joined by Steely Dan. St. Paul will be the final stop on the tour, so this will be a chance for fans to "Take It To The (capacity) Limit" one more time.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added to the Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye” tour for Xcel Energy Center on November 18th!



Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th, at 10:00 AM



— Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) July 12, 2023

