Foo Fighters swap venues, will now play U.S. Bank Stadium on summer tour

The newly-inducted members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will make a stop in Minneapolis August 3. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a dust-up over COVID policies scuttled their original venue, the Foo Fighters found another Twin Cities stadium to play during their 2022 summer tour.

Dave Grohl and the guys will plug in and play at U.S. Bank Stadium Aug. 3, with music set to start at 6:30 p.m. Warmup acts have not yet been announced. General admission seats go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Foo Fighters originally announced that Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus would host the Aug. 3 show, but pulled out of the deal mere hours later, claiming the U of M would not comply with their tour safety standards.

"Due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue," the tweet reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

The U of M disputed the Foo's allegations in a written statement. "The University of Minnesota has prioritized the health and wellness of our community and beyond since the beginning of the pandemic and to state otherwise is misleading."

The Foo Fighters' stadium and amphitheater tour follows the February 2021 release of the band's 10th studio album, "Medicine at Midnight," a record Rolling Stone called "brighter and more optimistic than anything they've ever done."