Guitar legend Eric Clapton coming to the 'X'

The British blues-rock icon is hitting the road for for a "limited" series of concert days that includes his first Twin Cities visit in 14 years on Sept. 14.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The man with a place on just about every "best guitar player" list there is will visit the Twin Cities this fall for the first time in 14 years.

On Monday Eric Clapton announced a "limited" series of U.S. concert dates that includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Sept. 14. His special guest will be Texas blues legend Jimmy Vaughn. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with a handful of presale opportunities beginning as early as Wednesday.

Other stops on this leg of the tour include Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis and Denver.

As is usually the case, Clapton's band features a number of players who are stars in their own right, like keyboardist Paul Carrack, guitarist Doyle Bramhall II and long-time bassist Nathan East.

9/8/23 - Pittsburgh, PA

9/10/23 - Toronto, ON

9/12/23 - St. Louis, MO

9/14/23 - St. Paul, MN

Clapton's resume is littered with historic, music-changing collaborations ranging from The Yardbirds and John Mayhall's Bluesbreakers to Cream and Derek and the Dominoes. After going solo in the early 70s Clapton charted a string of hits including "After Midnight," "I Shot the Sheriff," "The Core," "Cocaine" and "Wonderful Tonight." His playing has influenced multiple generations of guitar players with his blues-influenced, somewhat minimalist style.

Clapton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992, as a member of Cream in 1993, and as a solo artist in 2000.

