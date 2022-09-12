Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

Pop-rock trio Hanson stood by the side of the interstate after its tour bus was in an accident.

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver.

The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday.

"We are on the side of the road as that truck just side-swiped that bus," Zac Hanson said in a video posted to Instagram from the side of the interstate.

"We did get hit by a truck," Hanson said. "We're all fine. We're all fine, but oh my Lord. The windows are broken, mirrors are missing, just enough stuff that it makes it too dangerous to drive anymore on the bus from hell. We should be in Kansas City tomorrow, good Lord. May the force be with us, offloading from this bus never to see it again, on the side of the road somewhere east of Denver."

"We're glad we have an option to hitch to and we're glad everybody's safe, and that's kind of all you can hope for at this moment," Taylor Hanson said. "And the show must go on."

The band was able to catch a flight to Kansas City for a concert Saturday night and a show in Wichita, Kansas, on Sunday.

"Just boarded our flight to Kansas City," Zac Hanson posted on Instagram Saturday morning. "What a crazy sleepless night we had last night after our bus was hit by a semi-truck. You know what they say, #TheShowMustGoOn."

Hanson is in the midst of its "Red Green Blue World Tour" that is visiting Europe, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and the United States this year.

