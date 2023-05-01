Crank it up! KARE 11 spring/summer concert calendar

Acts from Aerosmith and Brandi Carlile to Madonna and Keith Urban are hitting the road with stops in Minnesota, trying to make up for lost time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — Live music, like a lot of other industries, suffered mightily during the pandemic and the subsequent rolling back of health-based restrictions. If it wasn't state and local governments making it hard to bring a large-scale show to town, it was artists themselves deciding to lay low until things got better.

An increasingly crowded Twin Cities concert calendar suggests the industry is getting over the hump. Acts from country to metal and pop to hard rock are booking arenas and outdoor venues to catch up on their revenue, which Business Insider says mainly comes from touring and selling merchandise.

Here is a list of shows that will grace this summer's audio landscape.

May 4: blink 182 at Xcel Energy Center

May 6: Twin City Takeover starring Disturbed

May 13: Luke Combs at U.S. Bank Stadium

May 17: Shania Twain at Xcel Energy Center

May 21: Andrea Bocelli at Target Center

May 30: Janet Jackson at Xcel Energy Center

June 3: Brooks and Dunn at Xcel Energy Center

June 8: The Cure at Xcel Energy Center

June 22: Alabama at Xcel Energy Center

June 23 and June 24: Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 30: Erykah Badu at Xcel Energy Center

July 14: The Killers at Target Field (TC Summer Fest)

July 15: Imagine Dragons at Target Field (TC Summer Fest)

July 20: Beyonce at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 21: Carrie Underwood at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 29: Avenged Sevenfold at Target Center

July 30: Madonna at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 9: Zach Bryan at Target Center

Aug. 12: Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 19: Lil Baby at Target Center

Aug. 24: The Black Keys at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 25: The Chicks at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug 26: Keith Urban at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Kan at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 28: The Turtles at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 30: Yung Gravy at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 31: Duran Duran at the Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 31 and Sept. 2: Pearl Jam at Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 2: The Hold Steady at the Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 9: Old Dominion at Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 27 and 28: Queen and Adam Lambert at Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 10: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at U.S. Bank Stadium

Nov. 13: Aerosmith at Xcel Energy Center

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more from the Minnesota State Fair