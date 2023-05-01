Crank it up! KARE 11 spring/summer concert calendar

ST PAUL, Minn. — Live music, like a lot of other industries, suffered mightily during the pandemic and the subsequent rolling back of health-based restrictions. If it wasn't state and local governments making it hard to bring a large-scale show to town, it was artists themselves deciding to lay low until things got better.
An increasingly crowded Twin Cities concert calendar suggests the industry is getting over the hump. Acts from country to metal and pop to hard rock are booking arenas and outdoor venues to catch up on their revenue, which Business Insider says mainly comes from touring and selling merchandise.
Here is a list of shows that will grace this summer's audio landscape.
May 4: blink 182 at Xcel Energy Center
May 6: Twin City Takeover starring Disturbed
May 13: Luke Combs at U.S. Bank Stadium
May 17: Shania Twain at Xcel Energy Center
May 21: Andrea Bocelli at Target Center
May 30: Janet Jackson at Xcel Energy Center
June 3: Brooks and Dunn at Xcel Energy Center
June 8: The Cure at Xcel Energy Center
June 22: Alabama at Xcel Energy Center
June 23 and June 24: Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium
June 30: Erykah Badu at Xcel Energy Center
July 14: The Killers at Target Field (TC Summer Fest)
July 15: Imagine Dragons at Target Field (TC Summer Fest)
July 20: Beyonce at Huntington Bank Stadium
July 21: Carrie Underwood at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 29: Avenged Sevenfold at Target Center
July 30: Madonna at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 9: Zach Bryan at Target Center
Aug. 12: Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 19: Lil Baby at Target Center
Aug. 24: The Black Keys at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 25: The Chicks at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug 26: Keith Urban at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Kan at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 28: The Turtles at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 30: Yung Gravy at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 31: Duran Duran at the Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 31 and Sept. 2: Pearl Jam at Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 2: The Hold Steady at the Minnesota State Fair
Sept. 9: Old Dominion at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 27 and 28: Queen and Adam Lambert at Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 10: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at U.S. Bank Stadium
Nov. 13: Aerosmith at Xcel Energy Center
