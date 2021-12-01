Keith Urban is coming to the Xcel Energy Center next fall

ST PAUL, Minn. — One of country music's top guitar slingers is getting back on the road in 2022, and St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center is one of his stops.
Keith Urban announced Wednesday that his "The Speed of Now" tour will hit the Twin Cities on Nov. 5.
"After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before," said Urban. "We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage."
Also on the bill is three-time Grammy winner Ingrid Andress.
Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.
Urban dropped the 16-track "The Speed of Now Part 1" in September of 2020, but hasn't had a chance to road test the songs due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Critics say the album reflects Urban's attempt to push the boundaries of country and mix in other genres, including a collaboration with Pink and some hip-hop influences. He is a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, and multi-Grammy winner.