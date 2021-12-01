Keith Urban is coming to the Xcel Energy Center next fall

The country guitar slinger will play songs from a new release on "The Speed of Now" tour.

ST PAUL, Minn. — One of country music's top guitar slingers is getting back on the road in 2022, and St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center is one of his stops.

Keith Urban announced Wednesday that his "The Speed of Now" tour will hit the Twin Cities on Nov. 5.

"After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before," said Urban. "We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage."

Also on the bill is three-time Grammy winner Ingrid Andress.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

NORTH AMERICA, we’re ready to get this thing out of my backyard and onto a REAL STAGE !!! THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR is coming to you in 2022 ! We’re bringing the incredible @IngridAndress along for the ride and it’s gonna be a blast. Tickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 🌎 pic.twitter.com/US5qUwCrLy — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 1, 2021