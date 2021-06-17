Kenny Chesney announces Twin Cities stop on 2022 summer tour

MINNEAPOLIS — Country music road warrior Kenny Chesney has decided to deactivate the pause button, announcing a 19-date summer stadium concert series set for 2022 that includes a stop in the Twin Cities.
Chesney's Here and Now concert tour will visit U.S. Bank Stadium next year on August 6. The eight-time entertainer of the year was forced to scrap a 2020 date due to the COVID pandemic, and said he waited until everything could be "full on, full tilt."
"With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer."
The complete tour lineup, including opening acts, will be announced in the coming months. All current ticketholders remain in the seats they purchased for the cancelled dates. For those who can't attend, refunds are immediately available at the previous point of purchase for the next 30 days.
Ticket information for the rescheduled 2022 tour can be found at the Ticketmaster website.
The tour kicks off on April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and ends with back to back shows Aug. 26 and 27 at New England's Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Other Midwest tour stops include American Family Field in Milwaukee on May 14, and Soldier Field in Chicago on June 25. More information on tour dates can be found here.