Kenny Chesney announces Twin Cities stop on 2022 summer tour

Chesney's Here and Now 2022 tour will visit U.S. Bank Stadium next August 6. The No Shoes Nation star was forced to scrap a 2020 date due to COVID.

MINNEAPOLIS — Country music road warrior Kenny Chesney has decided to deactivate the pause button, announcing a 19-date summer stadium concert series set for 2022 that includes a stop in the Twin Cities.

Chesney's Here and Now concert tour will visit U.S. Bank Stadium next year on August 6. The eight-time entertainer of the year was forced to scrap a 2020 date due to the COVID pandemic, and said he waited until everything could be "full on, full tilt."

"With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer."

It’s official! Kenny Chesney’s 2021 show at U.S. Bank Stadium has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022 with a new lineup to be announced soon.



More info here: https://t.co/3D6VxF165x pic.twitter.com/aWZQKl4CY7 — U.S. Bank Stadium (@usbankstadium) June 17, 2021

The complete tour lineup, including opening acts, will be announced in the coming months. All current ticketholders remain in the seats they purchased for the cancelled dates. For those who can't attend, refunds are immediately available at the previous point of purchase for the next 30 days.

Ticket information for the rescheduled 2022 tour can be found at the Ticketmaster website.