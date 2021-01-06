Live music returning to Twin Cities with Lakefront Music Festival, Guns N' Roses

The return of large-scale live music reflects confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be in the rear view mirror.

If there was any lingering doubt that Minnesota is pushing the needle back towards normal, the return of large-scale live music reflects confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be in the rear view mirror.

Organizers of the Lakefront Music Festival on Prior Lake say the event has been given the green light, calling the shows July 9 and 10 the "first major music fest" in the Twin Cities this summer.

Classic rockers Styx, Cheap Trick and .38 Special will headline Friday night, while country superstars Lady A are on the main stage Saturday with Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie opening.

“It’s clear that our fans are ready to get back to outdoor music events, especially after the disappointment of having to postpone our event”, said event Tri-Chair Michelle Jirik. “We are so excited to be the first major music fest taking place in the Twin Cities area after COVID-19 and cannot wait to welcome people back to live concerts.”

General admission tickets are $75 for both nights, or $50 per night through June 30, or until tickets are sold out. You can get them through the Lakefront Music Festival website. The event is staged by the Prior Lake Rotary Club, which shares proceeds from ticket sales with local community non-profit organizations.

And after canceling a big 2020 tour due to COVID, Guns N' Roses are hitting the road this summer and fall, announcing a show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Sept. 21.

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of late guitar wizard Eddie Van Halen, will open with his new band Mammoth WVH.