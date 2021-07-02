Lizzo is coming back to the Twin Cities for her first show since 2019

WELCH, Minn. — Sometimes the truth hurts, but we promise this announcement will have you feeling "good as hell."
For the first time since 2019, Lizzo will be performing in the Twin Cities.
The mutli-Grammy award winning artist will be at Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.
General admission tickets are $47, and reserved seating prices start at $68.
This will be Lizzo's first local performance since she played at The Armory in October 2019. This summer she's scheduled for two major festivals, Bonnaroo in September and Outside Lands in October, but so far this is her only scheduled solo show.
