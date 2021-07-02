Lizzo is coming back to the Twin Cities for her first show since 2019

The Treasure Island Amphitheater is hosting the artist on Saturday, Sept. 11.

WELCH, Minn. — Sometimes the truth hurts, but we promise this announcement will have you feeling "good as hell."

For the first time since 2019, Lizzo will be performing in the Twin Cities.

The mutli-Grammy award winning artist will be at Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased here.

General admission tickets are $47, and reserved seating prices start at $68.