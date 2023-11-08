Madonna reschedules St. Paul tour stop for Feb. 13

The Material Girl's "Celebration Tour" was originally set for July 30 at Xcel Energy Center, but was postponed after a health scare.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The "Celebration" is back on.

Madonna has rescheduled "The Celebration Tour," a nod to 40 years worth of pop hits that includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster, ranging in price from $110 to $300 plus fees.

Tickets for the canceled show scheduled for July 30 will be honored.

All the previous dates, including the summer concert at the X, were scrubbed and the tour was placed on an indefinite pause when a significant health scare landed the Material Girl in the hospital. Her manager later said Madonna had been admitted to a hospital with “a serious bacterial infection.”

On July 10 she posted a thank you to fans for sharing positive energy, prayers and words of healing. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

Madonna, nearly recovered, will restart "The Celebration Tour" with a swing through the UK and Europe leg before returning to the States and The Barclays Center in Brooklyn Dec. 13.

