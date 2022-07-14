Minneapolis singer Wyn Starks gets all 'yeses' on 'America's Got Talent'

Wyn Starks is advancing to the next round of "America's Got Talent" after his powerful story and performance moved a judge to tears.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the stage of America's Got Talent, singer Wyn Starks opened up about someone who supported his music career whether in his hometown of Minneapolis, or Nashville, where Starks has lived and performed over the last five years.

"Recently actually lost my twin brother," he said. "So to be here means everything to me and I'm doing this for him."

After that brief chat with celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, the North High School alum sang his original song, "Who I Am." Both the audience and judges gave him a standing ovation.

"That was amazing," a misty eyed Vergara said. "I'm so sorry for your loss. I know what that means. I lost my brother, too, and I cannot even imagine what it is to lose a twin."

All three judges voted to advance Starks to the next round. In an interview with KARE 11 soon after his season 17 audition aired Wednesday night, Starks explained his twin, Kayne, died unexpectedly in 2020.

"He had a heart condition that we didn't know about," he said. "It's been one of the, oh, God, the hardest things I've ever gone through in my life."

He says the opportunity to audition and meet fellow creatives has helped him feel better.

"I know my brother would just be so proud," Starks said. "I know he's up just cheering for me. I could just feel it."

The live rounds of America's Got Talent start in August. The show airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on KARE 11.

