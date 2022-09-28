MPR pulls the plug on 'Rock the Garden' music festival

In a letter to supporters, MPR President Duchesne Drew said the 2022 festival was the final installment, and vowed to dream up something "new and exciting."

A familiar event on the Twin Cities musical landscape is no more, after MPR announced Wednesday that its long-running Rock the Garden festival will not return in 2023.

In a letter sent out to supporters of 89.3 The Current, MPR President Duchesne Drew made the announcement, saying the 2022 festival held in June (featuring Sleater-Kinney and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats) would be the final installment.

"This change offers us an opportunity to dream up something new and exciting for our listeners and our community," Drew shared. "What hasn’t changed: The Current is still—and will always be—about the music. The Current and MPR remain committed to crafting unique experiences that bring people together to discover new music."

MPR's Drew also promised to keep supporters and subscribers "in the know" as the station moves forward with new ideas and initiatives.

Rock the Garden debuted on the grounds of the Walker Art Center in 1998, with local alt-country-rock heroes The Jayhawks headlining. The Current assumed co-partnership of the one-day musical party in 2008 with Eau Claire's Bon Iver holding top spot. Other groundbreaking artists to grace the Rock the Garden stage include Sonic Youth, Wilco, David Byrne, OK Go, My Morning Jacket and Lizzo.

The festival was scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

In his message Drew promised that the station and the Walker will continue to work together in the future, but did not provide any hints as to what those projects would entail.

