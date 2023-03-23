Music lineup for Summerfest 2023 released

Additional tickets are needed for headliners like Eric Church, Sheryl Crow and Dave Matthews, but plenty of great acts are available with general admission.

Summerfest is a sun-splashed musical smorgasbord that brings music fans from around the midwest - heck, from across the country - to Milwaukee's lakefront every June and July.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of Summerfest, and on Thursday organizers released the massive lineup of acts that will spread out over three long weekends (Thursday - Saturday) June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

Headliners for the festival include Eric Church, Elle King, Dave Matthews Band, Sheryl Crow, Drama, QRTR and Imagine Dragons. Tickets for those shows, held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, are sold separately via Ticketmaster.

But for a $26 daily general admission ticket, fest-goers can take in dozens of big-name national, regional and local acts playing on stages across the grounds, from the Avett Brothers and Elvis Costello and the Imposters to Three 6 Mafia, The War on Drugs, Styx, Fitz and the Tantrums, Tegan and Sara and everything in-between.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest tickets are currently available for daily admission or you can pick up a specially-priced three-day pass. For those REALLY committed, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the festival you can score a UScellular Power Pass for $55 that will get you in for all nine days of the festival.

To buy tickets or learn more about Summerfest 2023, jump on the festival website.

