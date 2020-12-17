First Love Project is musician-based effort to keep First Avenue alive

Musicians are stepping up to the stage, if you will, to make sure the iconic venue First Avenue survives this COVID crisis, but they need your help.

Musicians are stepping up to the stage, if you will, to make sure the iconic venue First Avenue survives this COVID crisis, but they need your help. Double win though, because you get cool music in the process. It's called the First Love Project.

“We were literally the first to close and we're likely to be the last to reopen,” said Nate Kranz, General Manager of First Avenue.

The entertainment industry has suffered a lot this year and Kranz said First Avenue’s revenue is down 99% since March. Not one act, not one musician, not one concert at First Avenue in the last 9 months.

“Thankfully the community has really supported us to the best of their ability, by buying a ton of merch, and making just straight donations and things like that,” Kranz said.

And now so many of the people who have stepped on the stage there over the years, are stepping up.

“In this time, It's kind of important to locate those things that are important in our community, and say this has to be there when we get to the other side,” said John Munson of Semisonic.

When Munson was approached about the First Love project, he was all in. In fact, every artist asked said yes.

“I'm super proud to be involved in this First Love project, and I really hope that everyone who hears this, and hears about the project, goes and supports it right away,” Munson says.

The idea is simple; It's a $25 subscription that gets you access to a downloadable album of 19 tracks. Dessa, Atmosphere, Trampled by Turtles just to name a few, with more music and artists to come in January and beyond.

“A bunch of exclusive tracks from artists ranging from both local, there's a great new Har Mar Superstar song on there, but there's also like a classic live Fugazi song, plus classics from Jayhawks, Soul Asylum, Molly Maher, everybody makes an appearance,” Kranz said.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to keep First Avenue open for the next generation of musicians and fans. And while for those of us living through it, 2020 will always have an asterisk, but may we also never forget the blessings discovered.

“I know we're in a very unique situation that people in our community care so much about our business and our concert venue,” Kranz said.