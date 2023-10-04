Target Center to host 'My 2000s Playlist' Dec. 14

Described as "the ultimate throwback," the Rap/R&B show will roll into Minneapolis Dec. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans of '80s and '90s music have had their day, and now it's time for the 2000s to shine, if a new multi-artist tour has anything to do with it.

The "My 2000s Playlist' tour is coming to Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 14, featuring Nelly, Ja Rule, Ashanti and T.I. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Presale starts Oct. 5.

Promoters promise that concertgoers will be "transported back in time to an era filled with chart-topping hits and unforgettable collaborations." Nelly will deliver classics like "Hot in Herre" and "Ride wit Me," and then Ja Rule and Ashanti will recreate their timeless collaborations like "Always on Time" and "Mesmerize."

The goal of the "My 2000s Playlist" is to provide a night of pure nostalgia for all ages, where those attending can sing along with every word of every song.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch KARE11 Saturday: